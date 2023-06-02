Brong Ahafo RFA chairman expresses high expectations for 2023 All Star Festival

With less than 20 days to the much-awaited football royalty festival in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, the Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, Mr Ralph Gyambrah has been explicit on his expectations ahead of the 2023 ‘All Star Festival’.

Answering a question on the impact of the 3 days event on the Ahafo regions in a brief media interaction at his residence in Accra. The RFA boss expressed optimism about the impact of the festival, which he believes will yield greater results that can’t be quantified in any term.

“The impact is enormous, every sector in the region is going to benefit. The presence of the Black Star players in town will see a sharp increase in revenue streams of the regions because many people will be travelling here.”

“The hospitality industry will receive a boost, the fans will see their beloved international players and culturally we will have the opportunity to tell the rest of the world; what we eat, wear and so forth.”

He also continued by saying, the biggest advantage will be realized by the football community since there will be the focal point of the 3 days of activities in the region.

“I think it’s a wonderful blessing to the football community because of the football business conference where we have the opportunity to exchange ideas. And I am particularly happy because players, administrators, stakeholders and even the fans are inclusive. It will help us refine the passion and zeal which is not enough to succeed in the beautiful game.”

The football think-tank, also, eulogized the Chief Executive of The Business Africa Consulting ( The BAC) Group, Dr Ernest Koranteng the visioner of the ‘All Star Festival’ for settling on the Ahafo regions as the 2023 host despite the numerous discouraging beats drummed by many.

The official off-season football tournament will commence on the 20th of June, with a float in Bechem and will climax on the 22nd of June,2023, which will witness a friendly encounter between the foreign-based players and a selected side from across the various football divisions of the regions.

Source: The BAC Group Media