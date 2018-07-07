Budding attacker Arvin Appiah to join Nottingham Forest on Spanish pre-season training camp

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka will include Ghanaian prodigy Arvin Appiah in his squad for the side's pre-season training camp in Spain.

The Reds will enplane to Malaga on July 10 - where they will play three friendly games, as part of their preparations for the new Championship campaign.

And Karanka believes it is important to give a few of the next generation a taste of what might be on the horizon for them, by allowing them to work alongside the Forest senior players.

“Arvin is only 17 or 18 and he already looks like a man,” said Karanka. “He trains really well with us. Every single player is different and we will manage them in the best way we can.

“We will take some of them away with us to Spain, for the training camp. We will need to take one or two defenders in particular as Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall are still carrying injuries.

“We will need to take two or three defenders, but we will also take Arvin, because he is doing really, really well.”