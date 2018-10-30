Budding Ghana star Ibrahim Sadiq bags brace as FC Nordsjælland U-19 thump Silkeborg U-19

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq netted a brace for FC Nordsjælland U-19 in their 3-1 win over FC Silkeborg U-19 on Monday.

The first half ended pointless, although FC Nordsjælland dominated the game for large periods. However, Silkeborg's guests made at least as many goal chances, so it was very fair with a draw at the break.

But the young Wild Tigers got their noses in-front through Sadiq's 50th minute penalty strike.

The trickery wideman doubled his side's advantage eight minutes later before Joachim Rothmann made it 3-0 for the hosts in the 75th minute.

The visitors later grabbed a consolation through Lukas Talbro in the dying embers.

Sadiq played full throttle for the winners.

He is expected to keep his place in the team when they engage AGF on Saturday.