Budding Parma star Carl Davordzie opens up on how he felt after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma youth team striker Carl Davordzie says he found it surreal after meeting Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time.

The Ghanaian youngster was quickly promoted to the Parma senior squad after his arrival in November 2018, scoring a goal and providing two assists in just three games.

His progress stalled after a serious injury during a youth tournament in March, which required two operations in Finland.

Last season, the 19-year-old was named among the substitutes when the Gialloblu played against Juventus and he saw Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time.

The budding forward says it felt surreal after meeting his idol.

“Sitting on the bench against Juventus felt surreal. For the first time I got to see Cristiano Ronaldo in person. It was an amazing encounter. This is an idol I have watched and cherished from a very young age. It was dream come true.”