Budgets for national teams will be made public - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has insisted on his commitment to ensuring transparency in sports funding, stating that all budgets allocated for national teams must be made public.

Speaking during his first State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 27, Mahama stressed the need for accountability, particularly within the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as taxpayer funds are involved in supporting the Black Stars.

“Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, now a pale shadow of their former glory, will be in action," he said.

"I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly regarding the team’s budget. There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national team.

"The budget presented by the FA and other associations must be made public, as it is taxpayers’ money,” Mahama stated.

The Black Stars, after a poor run in 2024, will regroup for their Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad on Friday, March 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing Madagascar three days later in Morocco on Monday, March 24.