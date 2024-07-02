"Build a structure"- John Paintsil advises GPL clubs following massive player exodus

Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil has advised clubs in the Ghana Premier League to build structures that keep replenishing players who leave at the end of the season.

The Ghana Premier League continues to suffer from player exodus with most of them moving to countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, Sudan, and most recently Rwanda.

Painstil believes the phenomenon cannot be stopped but believes the situation can be solved if teams make the conscious effort to build structures.

"Running football is a business, so if the player is young and has the opportunity to go why not? That is why you don’t build a team around one or two players," he told Citi Sports.

“You need to have a squad if you really want to do business because the player can be 16 years and a club in Europe can buy for a long-term contract and the club owners need to get a return so I don’t think there’s a problem with that.

“So when you are building a team you need to build the structure well so that you have many players. Don’t build around two or three players.”