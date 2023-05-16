"Build around Kudus and Bukari"- Former Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah advises Chris Hughton

Former Ghana midfielder, Yusif Chibsah has advised Chris Hughton to build the Black Stars around young players.

According the ex-Kotoko player, players like Mohammed Kudus and Osman Bukari should be the core of the national team.

Ghana has struggled in recent times at international competitions, failing to go beyond the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

“We expect win from the two games, that is the expectation of most Ghanaians, but some of us we look beyond the win," he told CitiSports.

“We just want to see a formidable team, a team that we can rely on for years, not just winning. It is actually important to win games, that is what Ghanaians expect from the Coach.

“We want to see Chris Hughton building us a formidable team, which we can rely on for years, two, three years.”

“Majority of the current squad are young players, about 70-80 percent are young, talking about the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, and co.

“Let’s build the team around these players and let’s lay a foundation that can see them play together for the next three or four years.”

Hughton was named Ghana coach in February and has already supervised the Black Stars in two matches.