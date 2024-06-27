Build Black Stars around ‘generational talent’ Mohammed Kudus - Osei Kofi

Ghana legend Reverend Osei Kofi believes the Black Stars' future hinges on building the team around Mohammed Kudus.

Kofi, a former national team star himself, is impressed by Kudus' recent performances for West Ham and the Black Stars.

He compares the young midfielder's game-changing ability to greats like Messi, calling Kudus a "generational talent" similar to Mohammed Polo, another Ghanaian legend.

Osei Kofi suggests the national team's technical staff should prioritize building the team around Kudus' strengths, maximizing his impact on the pitch.

"Whenever Polo had the ball, the four [talking about the fearsome five] would move, and he decided who to give the ball to," he told Joy Sports.

"Such players are rare. After me, there was Polo who came. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents."

"If the technical team were good enough, they would know this. You always have to build the team around an individual," he added.

Kudus, who made his Black Stars debut in 2019, has scored 11 goals in 34 games for the Ghana national team.