Bulgaria side CSKA Sofia set to lose $500,000 with Edwin Gyasi set to quit FC Dallas

Bulgaria side CSKA Sofia will lose out on a $500,000 permanent transfer fee of Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi to FC Dallas, as he is billed leave the club in January.

The Major League Soccer side were expected to pay the amount if the Ghanaian had secured a permanent transfer following his loan switch.

But Gyasi, who joined the side on a season-long loan is expected to cut short his loan during the winter.

The Ghana international wants out after growing frustrated over lack of playing opportunities.

This means CSKA will miss out on the projected permanent transfer of the Netherlands-born winger.

Its unclear if he will get the chance to prove himself or look elsewhere.

The African began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.

Gyasi recorded 14 goals and seven assists in 70 appearances between the first team and reserves of Eredivisie teams De Graafschap (2012), FC Twente (2012-2013) and Heracles Almelo (2013-2015). He also appeared in Dutch second-division team Roda JC Kerkade and Norway’s former first-division team Aalesund FK before joining CSKA in 2018.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi has earned five appearances for Ghana’s national team. He made his senior debut for the Black Stars on Sept. 5, 2017 and scored his first international goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Egypt on Nov. 12, 2017.