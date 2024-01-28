GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia sign Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene

Published on: 28 January 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene has joined Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia ahead of the resumption of the league in February. 

The 30-year-old joins Levski from Bulgarian outfit Hebar Pazardzhik on an 18-month contract.

Ohene has vast experience playing in Eastern Europe, having featured for several clubs including Aiki Larnaca and AEL Limassol in Cyprus. The defensive midfielder also featured for Beroe, CSKA 1948 and Tsarsko Selo in Bulgarian.

The experienced midfielder is expected to help Levski Sofia finish in a respectable position as they try to close the gap on leaders Cherno More.

Ohene has already joined his new teammates at their winter training camp in Belek, where he watched the friendly win against Bosnian side FC Tuzla City.

He is the second player in the 110-year history of the Levski Sofia to have moved from Heber and will wear the number 8 jersey at the club.

 

