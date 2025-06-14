Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia secure signing of Ghanaian midfielder Sharif Osman

Bulgarian outfit CSKA 1948 Sofia have completed the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Sharif Osman ahead of the 2025/26 football campaign.

The 22-year-old joins on loan as a free agent after ending his spell with Bulgarian second-tier side Etar Veliko Tarnovo two days ago.

Known for his strong defensive instincts, Osman is expected to add grit and balance to CSKA 1948’s midfield as the club gear up for the upcoming Bulgarian top-flight campaign.

The midfielder enjoyed an amazing season last term with Etar, marking 19 appearances and scoring one goal across the period. Having found a new home, he is expected to play an instrumental role for the club.

Born in Ayigya, a suburb of Kumasi, Osman began his football journey with Ghanaian lower-tier side FC Inter Millas before departing for greener pastures. He initially joined Dobrudzha Dobrich before joining Etar in June 2024.