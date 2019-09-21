Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen join Ghanaians to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have joined in the celebration with Ghanaians to mark the birthday of Ghana’s first Prime Minister Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Dr Kwame Nkrumah was instrumental in Ghana’s quest to attain Independence and a key member in the formation of the Organisation of African Union (O.A.U)now called the Africa Union

He was born on September 21, 1909 and it has been earmarked as a Memorial Day each year for Ghanaians to celebrate him

September 21 has been adopted as a public holiday in Ghana

Dr Kwame Nkrumah loved sports and was key to the set up of the Black Stars of Ghana as he saw the side win the 1963 and 1965 Africa Cup of Nations

