Burgeoning Club Brugge striker Eric Appiah scores for second consecutive in Belgian Reserve League

Teenager Eric Appiah scored for the second time in a row for Club Brugge in their 4-4 draw at OH Leuven in the Belgian Reserve League on Monday on the road.

Leuven went in front very early in the game through an own goal in the 9th minute and then doubled their lead in the 27th minute.

The 18-year-old pulled one back for Club Brugge in the 33rd minute to restore confidence in his side before half time.

But it was a goal feast in the second half as home side took back control and increased their tally to 3-1 while the visitors rallied back to half the deficit.

Club Brugge managed to score two goals in extra time to share the spoils after Leuven made it 4-2 on 88 minutes.

Appiah scored last Friday away to Sint-Truiden as his club suffered a 2- 1 defeat.

The club have failed to record a in their last three league fixtures.

The attacking midfielder has three goals and an assist to his name in eight league matches.

Appiah has played in all five games in the UEFA Youth League for Club Brugge with one assist.

Their next game is against KRC Genk.

By Richard Gyasi