Burkina Faso appoint Kamou Malo as new head coach

Burkina Faso have appointed local gaffer Kamou Malo as the new head coach of the national team, replacing Paulo Duarte.

Duarte has his contract expiring on 31st July, 2019 but the Football Federation have decided not to extend or renew his stay.

The Portuguese coach failed to qualify the Stallions to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reason why he won't have his contract renewed.

Malo, 56, is currently head coach of local side US Forces Armées (USFA) and has previously led teams like AS SONABEL, Rail Club Kadiogo and SC Majestic all in the Burkina Faso championship.

Malo is also the father of international defender Patrick Malo who has 20 caps as player of the Burkina Faso national team.