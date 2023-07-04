Burkina Faso’s Nikiema Jacqueline appointed as referee for Guinea vs Ghana Olympic Games Qualifier

Burkinabe Nikiema Jacqueline has been appointed to officiate the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifier match between Guinea and Ghana.

The game, which holds significant importance for both teams, will determine their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Jacqueline will be supported by her compatriots Kouma Ami and Pare Lamouni Latiifah Laura, who will serve as the first and second assistant referees, respectively. The fourth official for the match will be Ilboudo Awa Alphonsine Ornella, also from Burkina Faso.

To ensure fair play and adherence to regulations, DIA Fadoum from Senegal has been appointed as the Referee Assessor. Kane Oumou from Mauritania will work as the Match Commissioner, overseeing the overall management and coordination of the match proceedings.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry.

Kick-off is set for 16:00 GMT. With both teams vying for a spot in the Olympic Games, the match promises to be a thrilling and fiercely contested battle between Guinea and Ghana.