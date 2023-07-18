Burkinabe champions AS Douanes acquire Ghanaian duo Richard Amoah and Kelvin Boateng Yeboah

Burkinabe Faso champions AS Douanes have announced the acquisition of Ghanaian players Richard Amoah and Kelvin Boateng Yeboah ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As the Ouagadougou-based look to defend their league title and compete in the CAF Champions League, they have signed the Ghanaian duo to augment their squad.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that both players have signed a one-year contract with an option to extend at the end of next season.

Amoah, midfielder, played for Kotoku Royals FC in the Ghana Premier League last season, where he made 9 appearances and scored once in the process.

He has previously played for Bibiani Goldstars FC and Ebusua Dwarfs all in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Boateng Yeboah, who plays on the left side of defence, joins the reigning Burkinabe champions from Ghanaian club Tema City FC.

The young defender is highly-rated and has the potential to make a mark at Douanes in the upcoming campaign.