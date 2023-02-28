Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo not fit to be Asante Kotoko 'physical trainer' - ace broadcaster Opoku Afriyie fires

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie says Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo is not fit to be the 'physical instructor' of the Ghanaian giants after they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The former Burkina Faso national team gaffer has flattered to deceive after his side crashed out of the FA Cup -losing 1-0 in Dorma Ahenkro to League leaders Aduana Stars.

Zerbo has sparked widespread controversy after his explosive claim that Aduana Stars manipulate their home matches in their favour.

The former ASFA Yennenga and Rail Club du Kadiogo gaffer is will be dragged to the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA for the wild allegations which threatens the integrity and credibility of domestic football in Ghana.

Top Ghanaian journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie, nicknamed 'Pkay' has has taken a swipe at the decision to appoint the 59-year-old.

"This man does not even deserve to be a physical instructor of Asante Kotoko with the greatest of respect to physical instructors! he fumed on Kumasi-based Adehye FM

"This coach (Seydou Zerbo) wants to tell the whole that the performance of Aduana Stars is not credible and do not deserve to be on top of the league table. He is questioning why Aduana Stars is on top of the league," he fumed on Kumasi-based Adehye FM

"Now let me tell you something. The appointment of coach Seydou Zerbo is a gross disrespect to Ghanaian coaches.

"Let me inform Seydou Zerbo that he comes nowhere close to Paa Kwesi Fabin when it comes to coaching. He does not measure up to Paa Kwesi in every shape or form. He is just weak and a poor coach.

"I don't even know why he was appointed to be coach of Kotoko in the first place. What are his principles? What are his pattern of play for Asante Kotoko? What change has he brought to this Kotoko team? Absolutely zilch!

"Paa Kwesi has turned the fortunes of Aduana Stars. We can't same for the man who is now accusing the club of match-fixing without any basis.

"How do you leave out Ghanaian coaches and hire a Burkinabe who has no idea of what he is doing on the touchlines. What has he added to the game? Yet he get the guts to question why Aduana Stars is on top.

"Asante Kotoko (yesterday) played nothing, absolutely nothing on the pitch. It was a certain Frederick Asare (goalkeeper) who saved Asante Kotoko on the day. It is that boy who saved Kotoko.

"This man (Seydou Zerbo) knows nothing about coaching. So a club like Asante Kotoko can hire such a coach? This is unbelievable.

He added: "Now give me one tangible reason why this man should be appointed Asante Kotoko coach. We don't want to be honest and sincere to ourselves."

The allegation by the Kotoko coach has further dented the integrity and credibility of the Premier League and will be offered the chance to provide evidence to back his claim, GHANAsocccernet.com Headquarters can report.

Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the reigns in Kumasi.

The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.

The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without a silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.

Kotoko appointed Zerbo back in August 2022 as a replacement for Prosper Nartey Ogum - who steered the side to the Premier League title last season.