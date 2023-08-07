GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Burkinabe officials to handle Medeama SC and Remo Stars first leg in CAF Champions League

Published on: 07 August 2023
Burkina Faso officials have been appointed to take charge of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round game between Medeama SC and Remo Stars SC from Nigeria.

The quartet will be led by experienced referee Vincent Kabore.

The experienced match official will be assisted by compatriots Daouda Traore (Assistant I), Levy Sawadogo (Assistant II), and Hamidou Diero (Fourth referee).

Kasho J Holland-Cole from Sierra Leone will work as the match commissioner while Dr. Christiana Baah operates as the medical officer for the match.

Kabore was involved in three CAF Confederation Cup matches and one Champions League last season.

He was in charge when the Gambia

The Ghanaian champions will square off against their Nigerian counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm.

