Burkinabe striker Ahmed Toure avails himself to play for Asante Kotoko

Published on: 03 February 2023
Burkinabe striker Ahmed Toure has stated that he is ready to play for Asante Kotoko and is willing to do so for free.

Toure values the impact Kotoko has had on his career and has availed himself to play for the Porcupine Warriors again.

Toure won three Ghana Premier League titles with Kotoko in three different stints having first joined the club in 2007 from Ivorian side Africa Sports.

"I will host my testimonial game in Kumasi because of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, it is Asante Kotoko Sporting Club that has made me who I am today and I am forever grateful to them."

"I have trained very well so I am in a good shape and if today, Asante Kotoko calls me to even play for them for 6 months without money, I will do it," he said.

The 35-year-old is without a club after abruptly leaving Medeama and dragging the club to FIFA.

 

