Burna Boy's latest song references Asamoah Gyan's 2010 penalty miss

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has released a new song titled 'Cheat on Me,' featuring British rapper Santan Dave. The song, which centres on themes of love, contains a notable reference to a memorable moment from the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In his verse, Santan Dave raps, “Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car. I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar.” This line alludes to Asamoah Gyan's unfortunate penalty miss during the 2010 World Cup, an incident etched in football history.

Not Dave referencing the Asamoah Gyan penalty miss on #CheatOnMe🔥🔥😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d3I6KjDarD — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) August 22, 2023

The reference to Gyan's penalty miss has gained traction on social media, causing the topic to trend and sparking discussions.

The incident in question was a crucial point during the 2010 World Cup when Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, was on the brink of becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's last four. However, a penalty shootout against Uruguay dashed those hopes.

The dramatic moment involved Luis Suarez's controversial handball on the goal line to deny a sure goal in the final seconds of extra time. Ghana was awarded a penalty, but Gyan's shot hit the crossbar, leading to Uruguay's victory.

The line from Santan Dave's verse serves as a reminder of the emotions tied to that pivotal penalty miss, showcasing how sports memories can resonate through art and music.