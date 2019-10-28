Burnley boss Sean Dyche blasts Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi for diving

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has descended heavily on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for diving in the Blues 4-2 win against the Clarets.

The English born Ghanaian teenager was cautioned after a VAR decision found the player diving from a tackle in the second half.

Referee Michael Oliver had initially awarded the Blues a penalty before overturning the decision.

‘The only gripe I had with the game is that I can’t stand diving, it’s ridiculous,’ said Dyche. ‘We had a Premier League meeting at the beginning of the season and the worst they can get is a yellow card. ‘How’s that going to stop it? That ain’t going to stop it.

"It’s not a reflection of the game or the scoreline, Chelsea were too good for us tonight. ‘That’s got to go out of the game. It’s ridiculous now. Young players, young players diving, I just can’t stand it. ‘It’s shambolic how people dive about the place, I keep hearing the word respect, and I get shot down for saying this, I sit there amazed – respect the game. That is what people should be doing.

"It’s not encouraging for the game of football, I’m really worried for the game of football,’ the Clarets boss said after his side were beaten by the Gunners."