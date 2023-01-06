Burnley join race to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo 

Burnley have joined the race to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from most clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Semenyo has been linked with a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

With Burnley on course for a return to the Premier League, Vincent Kompany is eyeing a move for the striker in this window to beef up this squad for the second round of the season.

Burnley have taken a 14 point lead clear of Blackburn Rovers who occupy third spot.

"There's nothing that close yet. If we find the right players we will look to improve, but it's important to take into account the bigger picture as well.". Kompany said on targets for January.

Despite being linked to Bournemouth, the Cherries are yet to make an official offer.

Bournemouth coach Gary O'Neil following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United revealed the club is looking forward to some new signings.

He said: "I'm sure there will be reinforcements, yeah. We're a newly-promoted side that didn't add loads, as you know, in the summer. The side today looks very similar to last season. But they're an incredible group, and they give me everything.

"They have quality. No complaints about the group I've got. But we're in January, and as the other 19 teams in the league will, we'll look to strengthen if we can."

The 22-year-old has a contract with Bristol City until the summer of 2024.

City would rather allow Semenyo to leave for a Premier League club when the time comes and avoid strengthening a fellow Championship side.