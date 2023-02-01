Burnley sign Ghanaian youngster Enock Agyei

Burnley have completed the signing of Ghanaian youngster Enock Agyei in the winter transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins the English Championship side on a four-and-a-half year deal from Anderlecht.

Agyei will immediately head to Belgium on loan at KV Mechelen for the rest of the season.

"It is a new change for me. It is something that will help my development and my career," said the teen sensation.

"I spoke with Vincent and he persuaded me to come here and I think it is going to be a great chapter in my career."

His manager at Mechelen, Steven Defour is delighted to have the talented youngster in his team for the rest of the campaign.

“Enock has a lot of maturity in his game, despite his age. He never loses overview in his action," said Defour, a former Burnley player.

“He’s a very creative player with a lot of speed and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Agyei joined Anderlecht in 2015 from RSC Verviers, playing for the various youth levels. He has represented Belgium at the U19 level.