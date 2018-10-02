Burnley U-23 coach lavishes praises on Daniel Agyei after hitting brace against Crew Alexandria U-23

Burnley U-23 coach Jon Pepper has heaped adulation on Daniel Agyei after scoring a brace in the club's 3-2 win over Crewe Alexandria U-23 in the English Professional Development League on Monday.

Agyei's double strike propelled the young Clarets to victory over Crewe Alexandria.

In the aftermath of the match, coach Pepper labelled the 21-year-old as a prolific striker who can hurt any opponent.

“He [Daniel Agyei] looks a great threat," Pepper said after the game.

"He has been in those positions quite a lot recently in games and on the training field."

“He scored a similar goal yesterday in training, as we had been practicing crossing and finishing so it was good to see, and he took them well."

He is eligible to play for either Ghana or England in future.