Burton Albion newboy Richard Nartey insists he will be suited by club's style of play

Ghanaian youngster Richard Nartey has claimed that the style of play at new club Burton Albion will suit his game.

The 20-year-old, who can play across the back four, has joined the Brewers on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea FC.

The loan deal runs until May 24, 2020 but includes a recall clause for either club in January.

He becomes the second player in as many seasons to join the club from Chelsea's thriving youth set-up, following the successful loan spell of goalkeeper Brad Collins last season.

“I followed the run in the Carabao Cup last season a lot, especially because Bradley was here before so it was just nice to watch some of the games,” Nartey told iFollow Brewers.

“I think the style of play here is similar to how I class myself as playing, which is one of the main things that led me here.

“Chelsea are always happy for players to go out on loan, especially if they think it’s the right move for them. With the way Chelsea play, and especially with this club being the way it is, this would be good for me.

“Getting me here for the start of pre-season means I can hit the ground running.

“I spoke to the manager (Nigel Clough) and a few people around the club, and everyone has made me feel welcome so I’m sure I’ll fit in nicely.”

And Nartey says he sought the opinion of Collins, who last week signed for Championship side Barnsley having left Stamford Bridge and made the defender’s decision an easy one.

“Brad messaged me a month ago,” said Nartey.

“I was just asking him about the club and the players and how he liked it, and he loved it (here). I could have gone (on loan) just on what he said to be honest!

“It was an easy decision really.”

Nartey was a key part of Chelsea U18s treble-winning side of 2016/17 before making the step up to the Blues’ developmental squad.

He made 12 appearances for Chelsea’s Premier League 2 side last season, captaining the U23s in five of those games and scoring once in the final game of the season against Brighton.

Nartey also made four appearances for Chelsea’s U21s in the EFL Trophy last season, having made three the previous campaign during their run to the semi-finals, and netted a bullet header in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United.