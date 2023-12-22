Bus crash in Algeria kills player and coach, postpones football games

A tragic bus crash in Algeria has resulted in the death of a player and coach from top-flight side Mouloudia Club El Bayadh, leading the National Football Federation (Faf) to postpone all games.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the team was travelling to Tizi Ouzou for a league match against JS Kabylie.

According to local media, the bus carrying the squad overturned near the city of Tiaret in north-west Algeria, killing goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani, 27, and assistant coach Khalid Muftah.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incident as a "tragedy."

Other injured members of the team are reported to be in stable condition, according to a statement issued by the club on social media.

Following the accident, the Faf has suspended all football events planned for this weekend, including the draw for the next two rounds of the Algerian Cup, which was scheduled for December 26.

MC El Bayadh are currently ranked sixth in Algeria's Ligue 1 table with 15 points from 10 games, trailing leaders MC Alger by 12 points. Bouziani had made two league appearances this season.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the football community in Algeria and beyond, with many expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and calling for improved safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.