Business icon Moses Armah spearheads Medeama Premier League success

Business icon Moses Armah must be the proudest man in Ghana at the moment as his investment in Medeama SC paid off at last following the club's Ghana Premier League triumph.

The Tarkwa-based football club were crowned champions of 2022-23 Ghana Premier League on Sunday after following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Tamale City FC at the Akoon Park.

This is the very first time the Yellow and Mauves have been able to clinch the Ghanaian championship and also the 10th club to achieve this feat.

Mr. Armah acquired the then Kessben FC in 2010 for a reported fee of around 300,000 Ghana Cedis and changed the name of the club to Medeama subsequently.

The renowned businessman has since put in a lot of resources to see the club reach the apex of Ghana football despite the setbacks, hiccups, and obstructions that came along the way.

Medeama won their first silverware in 2013 when they lifted the Ghana FA Cup title. They won it the FA Cup again two years later in 2015.

Mr. Armah continued to invest in the team as his ambition of winning the Ghana Premier League title wasn't met yet as they club kept trying year in, year out.

However, the 2022-23 season has been the crowning moment for Mr. Armah and his beloved Medeama to be on top of Ghana football, having won the topmost competition.