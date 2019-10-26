Business mogul Dr. Kwame Despite purchases Lizzy Sports Complex from Marcel Desailly — Report

Chief Executive Officer of Peace FM Dr. Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is reported to have purchased the popular Lizzy Sports complex from former France captain Marcel Desailly.

The renowned Complex which located in East Legon was built and operated by former FIFA World Cup winner about a decade ago.

The sports complex was the first of its kind in Ghana. It has AstroTurfs, swimming pool, basketball court, gym and floodlights for every game and used to be the event venue for some of the city’s football games.

According to reports, Dr. Kwame Despite has paid a colossal sum of money for the venue and would henceforth be seen as the new owner of the facility.