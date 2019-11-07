C.K Akonnor believes Kim Grant is the future of Ghana's football coaching

New assistant Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor believes Hearts of Oak gaffer Kim Grant is the future of coaching in Ghana.

Charles Kwabla Akonnor also adds Kim Grant is on the right track and can lead the Phobians to success in the coming years.

“I think there is a plan and everyone likes how Hearts is being structured, Kim is the future and I think he will deliver a lot for the club. He needs time to take the team there, and for now, he has one of the strongest teams around," says C.K Akonnor.

Kim Grant led Hearts of Oak to the semi finals of the Normalisation Cup Special Competition, where they were eliminated by C.K Akonnor's Asante Kotoko on penalties.

The former Ghana forward has previously managed Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks, and was successful at both clubs before joining the Phobians.

Grant and his charges are preparing for the upcoming season with the team engaged in several friendlies.