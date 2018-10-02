C.K Akonnor can’t win Africa for Asante Kotoko - Bempah

Renowned journalist Osei Owusu Bempah believes the task given to the newly appointed coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Akunnor to win Africa for the club is unrealistic.

Akunnor was named as the substantive head coach of the club on Monday after signing a three-year deal to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Dreams FC was tasked by the club’s CEO George Amoako to deliver either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup to the club in his three-year stay.

But Owusu Bempah, who is also a staunch supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, stated emphatically that the task given to Akunnor is not achievable due to the inferior quality of players at his disposal.

“C.K Akunnor can’t win CAF champions league or confederation cup within this three years. It will never happen,” Bempah told Happy FM.

“Kotoko doesn’t have the players to win the CAF champions league. It is just a dream which will never ever happen. Kotoko doesn’t have good players to win the CAF Champions League. They are not even good enough to win WAFU cup not to talk of CAF Champions League”

He added, “I think C.K Akunnor is the good choice for Kotoko but my difficulty is with the years he signed. He should have signed a two year contract. Looking back, how many coaches have ever stayed at Kotoko for three years?