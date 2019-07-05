C.K Akonnor to earn GH¢ 8,500 salary if he accepts Kotoko technical director job

Asante Kotoko have offered coach C.K Akonnor GH¢ 8,500 monthly salary after elevating him to the Technical Director role of the club.

Management of the club announced on Friday that the ex-Black Stars captain will be technical director of the club as they search a new coach for the club.

Akonnor is yet to accept the offer but the gaffer, who led the team to the Tier I Special Competition success is believed to be unhappy with the new role.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, the 45-year old, who has 2-years left on his contract could leave the club despite the promotion.

Among the responsibilities of Akonnor as technical director will be to oversee the technical direction of both the junior and senior teams.

He is also expected to provide advice to the coaches of the team as well as represent the coaching department at management meets.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Below is the letter confirming his new salary: