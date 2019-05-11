C.K Akonnor's son attracts interests from Everton, Newcastle and Celtic

German born Ghanaian youngster Charles-Jesaja Herrmann has emerged on the radar of English duo Everton and Newcastle United and Scottish Champions Celtic.

The Wolfsburg U19 forward is also attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray following his impressive season with the German club.

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, son of former Ghana captain and now Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor, has scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 25 appearances for Wolfsburg's U-19 team.

According Turkish Football, all three clubs are monitoring the attacker who has also attracted interests from scouts accross Europe.

It is believed the 19 -year old wants a club that will offer him first team football at the senior level due to limited opportunities at the German outfit.

Everton coach Marco Silva is looking at strengthening his attack after struggling for goals this season.

The Portuguese manager is noted for giving opportunities to young players, with 22-year old Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison his main attacker.

Reports from Turkey also indicate, on-loan Everton forward Henry Onyekuru's return to England in the summer means there is a chance for Galatasaray to make a move for Charles-Jesaja Herrmann.