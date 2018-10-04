C.K Akunnor insists Asante Kotoko job is the most difficult in his career

Newly-appointed coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Akunnor has labelled his job at the club as the most stern in his coaching career.

The former Dreams FC joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three year deal following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin after seven months in charge of club.

The 44-year-old, who was unveiled at the club's secretariat on Wednesday, posited that the task ahead is steep but called for the massive support of all stakeholders to succeed.

“I believe in the vision of Kotoko. The journey is very tough, but the goals are achievable with the cooperation of all,” coach Akunnor noted.

“I would work very hard because I believe hard work pays,” he assured the teeming supporters.

The former Black Stars skipper holds UEFA License ‘B’ and CAF License ‘A’ certificates.