C.K Akunnor is a good fit for Asante Kotoko job - Former deputy Sports Minister

Former deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has thrown his support behind Charles Akunnor to succeed at Asante Kotoko.

Akunnor was announced as the new coach of the Porcupine Warriors after signing a three-year deal on Monday morning.

"I am not a Kotoko fan but let me congratulate the management of kotoko for such a shrewd decision," Yamin told Light FM

"He has learnt a as coach since he retired as a footballer and has had good spells with Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashgold and having had a stellar career as a footballer, I think he has the pedigree to manage Kotoko.

"He will excel should he get the support of all."

He will be unveiled at Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday.