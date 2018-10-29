C.K Akunnor is ready to lead us to Africa - Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako believes coach Charles Akunnor has what it takes to lead the club to CAF Confederation Cup triumph.

Two weeks ago, it was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

But Asante Kotoko petitioned the committee and asked them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Report went rife last Friday that the committee has granted permission to the Kumasi-based outfit the permission to participate in the competition.

However, Mr. Amoako has indicated that their desire to participate in the CAF Inter-Club competition was pushed by coach C.K Akunnor who believes his charges are ready to make an impact in the competition.

“CK Akunnor is ready to play in Africa. The fight for Africa started two or three weeks ago. CK Akunnor took the Kotoko coaching job knowing very well that he’ll play in Africa,” Mr. Amoako told Happy FM.

“Africa is very competitive now which needs a lot of money. We are working hard to make it.”

A section of Ghanaian football aficionados insist the Porcupine Warriors do not have a formidable squad to achieve their target in Africa hence they should forget about participating in the competition and focus on their steady team building.

“I am pleading with the supporters not to be listening to all the negative news making round in the media. We should be focus and continue supporting the team,” he concluded.