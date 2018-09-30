C.K Akunor at Baba Yara Stadium to watch Kotoko-Chelsea friendly, close to being named head coach

Former Black Stars captain C.K Akunor is at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in a friendly encounter.

The former Ashantigold coach is set to be named the new manager of the Porcupine Warriors following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin after seven months in charge of the Kumasi based club.

C.K Akunor is believed to have reached an agreement with the management of Asante Kotoko and will sign a two year deal with the Kumasi based outfit.

The former Dreams FC coach led Ashantigold to second place after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier but parted ways with the club following reports of a rift between him and the C.E.O of the club.

The 44 year old has enormous experience on the local terrain, having coached Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashantigold.

The management of Asante Kotoko had a meeting last week where it agreed to settle between two coaches, Yussif Abubakar and C.K Akunor.

However, after several deliberations, a decision to appoint Akunor was agreed on.