C.K Akunor gives Kotoko players five day break

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akunor has handed the playing body a five day break after a friendly against Cedar Village FC on Tuesday morning.

The Porcupine Warriors have been in camp for about two months now preparing for the uncertain return of the domestic topflight league.

The Kumasi based outfit defeated Cedar Village FC 12-0 in two separate friendlies this morning.

The former Ashantigold gaffer who joined the club this month gave the players a five day rest.

The players will reassemble next Tuesday to continue with preparations for the return of competitive football in the country.

