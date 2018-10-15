C.K Akunor promises to improve Kotoko's goal scoring rate

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabla Akunor has vowed to improve the goal scoring rate of his team after their friendly win over SAC FC on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Save African Child 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday but only one of the goal was from their own player.

Two own goals and Fredrick Boateng's strike handed the Kumasi based side victory but Akunor is concerned about his team's conversion rate.

“It is good for the players to create many chances in a game," said Akonnor at the post-match press conference. "It is a good sign, especially in team building. We will work harder to get the goals.”

“I was very excited with the general output of my players. Hopefully, they would display more brilliance in our subsequent friendlies.”

Akonnor made eight changes to the starting line-up used against the Black Stars in the friendly game two days earlier, and the coach gave the reason;

“There is the need for us to give chances to every player, and that was the rationale behind the changes in my set-up.”