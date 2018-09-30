C.K Akunor to be named Asante Kotoko coach on Monday

Former captain of the Black Stars Charles Kwabla Akuno is set to be named the head coach of Asante Kotoko on Monday, according to reports in Kumasi.

The ex-Ashantigold coach is set to replace coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned after seven months in charge of the Porcupine Warriors.

C.K Akunor is believed to have reached an agreement with the management of Asante Kotoko and will sign a two year deal with the Kumasi based outfit.

The former Dreams FC coach led Ashantigold to second place after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier but parted ways with the club following reports of a rift between him and the C.E.O of the club.

The 44 year old has enormous experience on the local terrain, having coached Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashantigold.

The management of Asante Kotoko had a meeting last week where it agreed to settle between two coaches, Yussif Abubakar and C.K Akunor.

However, after several deliberations, a decision to appoint Akunor was agreed on.