CAF adopts one-off finals for Champions League and Confederation Cup on neutral grounds

CAF's Executive Committee has agreed to play the finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be single matches and played on a neutral ground.

The decision was taken in Cairo on Wednesday ahead of the third-placed match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Tunisia.

CAF had to review the two-legged tie (home-and-away basis) after controversy rocked this season's Champions League final between Moroccan side WAC and Esperance of Tunisia.

In May 31, Africa's elite inter-clubs competition was declared abandoned.

Gambian referee Papa Bakary Gassama ended the match after play did not go on for over one hour, following WAC’s refusal to continue, after a 55th minute goal was disallowed for offside.

This was because the VAR system could not be used after company in-charge claimed it encountered challenges to install their equipment.

CAF boss Dr Ahmad Ahmad posted on his Twitter account: ''Huge decision that @CAF_Online’s #exco took today : the #CAFChampionsLeague and #CAFConfederationsCup finals will be now played on a single game. #Football #CAF.''