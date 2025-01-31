GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF allows mid-season player registration for Champions League and Confederation Cup

Published on: 31 January 2025
CAF has revised its player registration regulations for the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, allowing clubs to sign players who have already featured in either competition within the same season.

This brings CAF’s regulations in line with UEFA’s, where players can switch clubs and still compete in continental tournaments.

The decision aims to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of CAF's top club competitions for fans, broadcasters, and sponsors.

It is also expected to boost the quality of African clubs participating in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, which will take place in the United States from June to July.

Additionally, CAF has extended the player registration deadline for both competitions to February 28, 2025, giving clubs more flexibility in strengthening their squads.

