CAF and beIN reaffirm partnership, pledge to elevate African football globally

Confederation of African Football (CAF) joyfully reaffirms its collaboration with beIN following successful resolutions to previous disputes.

The President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe emphasizes CAF's commitment to good governance, ethics, and global best practices in fostering beneficial relationships with sponsors and partners.

He underscores the importance of world-class African football, expressing delight in the partnership with beIN and a dedicated focus on its growth for mutual benefit.

Dr. Motsepe said: "CAF is deeply committed to promoting and advancing the interest of all its sponsors and partners and building mutually beneficial relationships with them and with all our stakeholders.

"The adherence to good governance, ethics and global best practices is an essential and crucial part of the culture and the manner in which CAF operates and conducts its business.

"In order for football in Africa to be globally competitive and self-supporting, the quality of African football must be world-class and appealing to football spectators, sponsors, and partners.

"Significant financial resources are also required for investments in youth academies, football clubs, national teams, CAF Member Associations, stadiums, and other football infrastructure and facilities.

"CAF is delighted about its partnership with beIN and is committed to growing and expanding this relationship for the benefit of both parties."