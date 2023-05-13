CAF and Saudi Arabian Football Federation sign historic five-year MoU to foster strong football development

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) together with Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have announced a landmark five-year cooperation and development agreement.

The partnership will foster growth opportunities for African and Saudi Arabian football.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) will focus on initiatives around technical and football development at club and national team level, grassroots football, Women’s football, talent identification, competitions, friendly matches and commercial opportunities.

The MoU between CAF and SAFF highlights the strong drive of both organizations to build on innovative and long-term initiatives aimed at raising football competitive levels and developing skills for football administrators.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said:

"CAF is excited to work together and partner with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to develop and grow football on our continent and globally. There are also specific areas for mutually beneficial partnerships that we are discussing and announcements will be made in due course."

Commenting on the partnership, SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said:

"This is truly a remarkable moment in our journey to further exchange knowhow and grow with the Confederation of African Football, as we both strive to perform better on the world stage, and provide many opportunities for both men and women from all ages, to progress and develop their football talent."

CAF and SAFF will organize and facilitate workshops and seminars aimed at empowering match officials, both men and women, to share their knowledge. This will also focus on the following areas: match organization, marketing, media, refereeing and security.