CAF and University of Cape Town sign MoU to advance education and skills development in African football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cairo, Egypt.

This landmark agreement aims to establish the University of Cape Town as an Africa Centre of Education Excellence, offering tailored courses and programs to enhance knowledge, capacity, and administrative skills among Africa’s football stakeholders.

The MoU, signed by CAF’s Secretary General, VÃ©ron Mosengo-Omba, and UCT Council Vice-Chancellor Professor Dayanand Reddy, signifies a pivotal moment for African football, placing education and skills development at the forefront of the sport's administration.

Mosengo-Omba expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, “The University of Cape Town is one of the leading centres of learning globally, and CAF is very proud to be associated with such a reputable institution."

He added, "The Agreement between the two Organizations also speaks to the work that has been done in turning CAF around and positioning it as amongst the best learning organizations in Africa."

Mosengo-Omba emphasised the commitment made by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to enhance efficiency and professionalism in African football, believing that this collaboration will train future leaders and consolidate skills and capacity within the football landscape.

Advocate Norman Arendse, UCT Council Chair, expressed the university's enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "UCT is absolutely delighted to partner CAF on this critically important project: to train and develop the leaders and future leaders of African football." He highlighted UCT's alignment with CAF's vision of developing a world-class football organization based on excellence.

Prof. Reddy echoed similar sentiments, remarking, “The partnership with CAF is further testimony to UCT’s commitment to engaging in collaboration aimed at strengthening capacity and unleashing leadership potential on our continent."

Recognised for its academic excellence, the University of Cape Town has consistently ranked among the top universities in Africa. The program, set to commence at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, will offer a blend of online and on-site modules.

Its objectives include enhancing skills and expertise among African football stakeholders, building capacity within CAF’s 54 member associations, driving innovation, and promoting strategic acumen and leadership capabilities among football executives to advance and sustain African football.