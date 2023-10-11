CAF and VISA forge exclusive partnership for iconic African football competitions

Today, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and VISA have formalized a significant partnership, designating VISA as the official and exclusive payment partner for several CAF competitions.

This collaboration encompasses prestigious events, such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire in next year and Morocco in 2025, as well as the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2024 and 2026.

Within this partnership, VISA is extending its legacy of supporting athletes and fostering inclusivity in the world of sports.

For the CAF African Schools Football Championship, VISA is committed to empowering the next generation of talent.

As the exclusive payment partner for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, VISA will introduce its cutting-edge payment technology to enhance the experience for fans and spectators.

This initiative will connect African football enthusiasts with unique and unforgettable experiences during the tournament.

VISA is also set to launch its Player Escort Program, offering children aged 8 to 12 a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk with their favourite players onto the pitch before matches.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, emphasizing its potential to boost the popularity and appeal of CAF competitions among football fans and spectators in Africa and around the world.

He highlighted the extensive viewership of previous tournaments, like the TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021, which reached over 600 million people in approximately 180 countries.

Furthermore, this partnership underscores VISA's dedication to investing in and developing football at the grassroots level, including schools football for boys and girls and women's football in Africa.

During the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023, 24 African National Teams will compete in 52 matches across six stadiums, with VISA's digital payment technology available for purchasing tickets both online and in person at all venues.