CAF announces 100% increase in prize money for 2024 WAFCON; winner to earn $1 million

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 45% increase in the total prize money for the 2024 CAF TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) in Morocco.

The cash prize for the winner of the tournament has also seen a 100% increase.

According to CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the increase in monetary reward is expected to result in an increase in the salaries of women football players, coaches, and employees.

“CAF is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of Women’s Football in Africa. The 100% increase in the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 and the 45% total increase in the Prize Money of this Competition should contribute to the increase of the salaries of Women Football players, coaches and employees,” the CAF President said as quoted on CAFOnline.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe added, “The quality and standard of Women’s Football in Africa is consistently improving and is world-class. We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers and sponsors in the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024. This Competition is going to be enormously successful.”

Below is a breakdown of the monetary reward for participants at the 2024 WAFCON.