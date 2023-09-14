CAF announces a moment of silence in Medeama and Dreams matches in Champions League and Confederation Cup

CAF has announced that an observation of a moment of silence at all its football matches to respect and honour the people who lost their lives in the catastrophic earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

CAF insists a moment of silence will be observed at all its football matches, including the CAF Super Cup 2023, the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup to respect and honour the people who lost their lives as a result of the earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

Over 10,000 lives have reportedly perished as a result of the two devastating disasters, which hit the North African countries a few days ago.

A minute of silence will be observed over the weekend at the various match venues when the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Champions League and Confederation Cup are played.

Ghana champions Medeama SC will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the Champions League at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and one minute silence will be observed accordingly.

Also, on Friday, a minute of silence will be observed when Dreams FC host Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon in the Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.