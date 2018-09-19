CAF announces Senegal as host nation for 2018 Awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Wednesday that the Senegalese capital city of Dakar will host the ceremony for the 2018 CAF Awards.

"The announcement of the best African player in 2018 will happen in Dakar on 8 January 2019 in collaboration with the government of Senegal," CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said to the official site of the African football governing body.

The African footballer of the year, the most promising talent, best coach, and best female player of the year from Africa will be announced in the gala in Dakar.

Nigeria and Ghana have been the host countries for the prestigious ceremony in recent years, but the CAF decided on a new destination this year.

"I take this opportunity to sincerely thank Senegal's president Macky Sall for agreeing to host this great sporting event for the CAF, along with the sports minister of Senegal and especially Mr. Augustin Senghor, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation," he added.

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the reigning African Footballer of the Year, while Egypt’s national team and former coach Hector Cuper got the best team and coach awards.

CAF is expected to announce the nominees' shortlists for the 2018 awards within the coming weeks.