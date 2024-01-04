CAF announces significant increase in prize money for AFCON 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in prize money for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) CÃ´te d'Ivoire 2023.

The winner of the tournament will now receive an impressive $7 million, while the runner-up will take home $4 million. The financial rewards for the semi-finalists and quarter-finalists have also been increased, with each semi-finalist receiving $2.5 million and each quarter-finalist receiving $1.3 million.

This significant increase in prize money is expected to raise the stakes and intensify the competition, making the 2023 Afcon even more thrilling for fans and participants alike.

According to CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the organization has made significant progress in increasing prize money for its major competitions over the past two years.

He expressed confidence that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and benefiting all football stakeholders, as well as assisting member associations with their administrations.

The increased prize money for the 2023 Afcon is sure to attract even more attention and interest in the tournament, which is already one of the most highly anticipated events in African football.

With the higher stakes and increased financial rewards, fans can expect to see even more passion, determination, and exciting play from the participating teams.

The 2023 Afcon, which will kick off on January 13, 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for football enthusiasts across the continent and beyond.