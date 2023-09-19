CAF announces significant prize money increase for Super Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has approved a substantial 130% increase in the prize money for the CAF Super Cup competition.

This significant boost in prize money reflects CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe's commitment to increasing rewards across all CAF competitions, aimed at enhancing the sustainability of football clubs and teams in the long term.

The newly crowned CAF Super Cup champions, USMA from Algeria, are set to benefit from this prize money increase, receiving $500,000 for their victory against Al Ahly of Egypt in the recent fixture held in Taif, Saudi Arabia. This represents a notable increase from the previous prize of $200,000 awarded to the winners.

The runners-up in the 2023 CAF Super Cup, Al Ahly, will also see a substantial rise in their prize money, receiving $250,000, compared to the $125,000 awarded to runners-up in previous editions. This significant increase in prize money elevates the overall prize fund for the 2023 CAF Super Cup to $750,000, up from the previous year's $325,000.

These prize money increments are part of CAF's broader strategy to support football clubs and teams financially and promote self-sustainability. Over the last two years, CAF has implemented prize money increases across various competitions, including the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Women's Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, and more.

Some notable examples of these increases include a 46% boost in prize money for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, a remarkable 150% raise in prize money for the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and an increase in prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to $5 million. These enhancements aim to provide greater financial support to clubs and teams participating in CAF competitions, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of African football.